Eight ODOT snow plows have been hit by drivers already this season

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation is renewing its call for drivers to give snow plows and salt trucks plenty of room on the roads after a sharp rise in collisions early in the winter season.

Last winter, 54 ODOT plow trucks were struck by other vehicles statewide, more than double the previous record of 22. This year is already off to a concerning start. ODOT reports that eight of its trucks have been hit in just the last week, as winter weather begins to take hold.

One of the first crashes of the season happened in Cuyahoga County on Black Friday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Still, ODOT says the frequency of these collisions is alarming and preventable.

Many of the crashes are rear-end collisions, often caused by drivers following plow trucks too closely. ODOT is asking motorists to leave 200 to 300 feet of space when driving behind a plow.

"A lot of these are rear-end crashes, I don't understand why motorists are just following our plow trucks too closely. Please give them 200 to 300 feet of space if you're behind them."

Keeping a safe distance not only protects drivers from salt being thrown onto the roadway, but it also allows enough time to stop if the plow slows down or comes to a sudden halt.

ODOT officials say many of these incidents happen because drivers are rushing. They urge people to plan ahead, leave early, and slow down when winter conditions are present.

Before hitting the road, drivers should also clear all snow from their vehicles to ensure maximum visibility. ODOT says being able to clearly see the road and other vehicles is key to staying safe during winter travel.

As plow crews work to keep roads passable, ODOT hopes drivers will do their part to help reduce the number of preventable crashes this season.