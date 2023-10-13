Fall is in full swing! 5 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 13-15

Fall is in full swing! There is no shortage of activities. Check out a fall festival, go to a pumpkin patch, or go to a haunted house. But wait, there's more; you can also choose from one of these activities happening this weekend.

Free admission to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

To celebrate the grand opening of Visitor Hall, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is offering free admission on Sunday, Oct. 15. Visitors are invited to come experience the the expansion and transformation of the museum. Scientists will be onsite to discuss the various specimens showcased. Find more info here.

The 39th Annual Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival

The 39th Annual Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival returns to the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday with entertainment, crafts, demonstrations, and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience unique rural history. The festival and parking are free. Find more info here.

Spooky Pooch Parade

LakewoodAlive's 16th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade is taking place Saturday, Oct. 14, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Madison Park. Admission to the parade is free; however, registration is needed to march in the parade. Find more info for registration here.

The Wiz at Playhouse Square

Now until Oct. 22, the Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz, adapted from The Wizard of Oz, is at the Playhouse Square. Find more info and tickets here.

The Cleveland Orchestra's Free Hispanic Heritage Month Concert

Head to the Severance Music Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a free community concert in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month featuring the music of Latin Jazz legend Sammy DeLeon y su Orquesta. Find more info and grab your free ticket here.