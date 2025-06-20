Family of missing Warren father found dead reacts to grand jury’s recent indictment

WARREN, Ohio — Just two days after a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of killing Juvar King, the family of the missing Warren man came together on Thursday to honor him.

“We just out here showing our appreciation and showing love,” said Juvar King’s daughter, Javanier King. “Not a day goes by we don’t talk about him or mention his name.”

Another step forward in the fight for justice is what Javanier said she wants for her dad, on what would’ve been his 47th birthday.

“Today is my father’s birthday. The first birthday we haven’t been able to see him. Same for Father’s Day, the first Father’s Day without him,” said Javanier.

While Javanier is grateful for this breakthrough in the case, she said it comes at a difficult time.

“We all miss him. It’s very touching every day. Like unbearable. We have to keep waking up and dealing with emotions we can’t control sometimes,” said Javanier.

For months, Javanier and her family have been trying to get answers after News 5 first sat down with them about Juvar’s disappearance on Feb. 4.

Now, they said they have some relief after a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury charged Nathaniel Crocket with aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault, among other accusations.

“I hope my family can move on soon or eventually we can get past,” said Javanier.

Originally, Crockett was arrested and charged in connection with setting a car on fire that Juvar was driving.

But once King’s body was found at an abandoned home on Chapman Avenue in East Cleveland on March 17, the next day, authorities told us they planned to bring Crockett in for questioning in King’s death.

“We need to talk to some people. We need to find out who had his car. We need to talk to the gentleman that had been arrested for the arson,” said East Cleveland Police Commander Joseph Marche in March.

In May, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled King’s death a homicide after they determined he was shot in the head, which led the East Cleveland Police Department to recently announce Crockett as a suspect.

“I just hope he actually speaks up. Speaks the truth,” said Javanier.

Crockett is currently incarcerated at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Meanwhile, the family said they remain hopeful their loved one will get the justice they say he deserves.