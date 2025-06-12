3PM: East Cleveland announces charges in homicide of Warren resident Juvar King

Authorities in East Cleveland will hold a news conference today at 3 p.m. in municipal court to announce charges relating to the homicide of Warren resident Juvar King.
You can watch the news conference below:
King's death was ruled a homicide in May; his body was found in East Cleveland in March.
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, King's cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.
King was reported missing Feb. 4, and a vehicle belonging to one of King’s family members was found caught on fire in Cleveland that same day.
Watch our previous coverage below:
RELATED: Warren father missing for weeks, kids want answers
On March 17, King's body was found at an abandoned home on Chapman Avenue in East Cleveland.
RELATED: Warren father missing since February found dead in East Cleveland
A 28-year-old man accused of setting fire to King's car was arrested and arraigned in February.
RELATED: Man accused of setting missing Warren man's car on fire arraigned Saturday