3PM: East Cleveland announces charges in homicide of Warren resident Juvar King

Authorities in East Cleveland will hold a news conference today at 3 p.m. in municipal court to announce charges relating to the homicide of Warren resident Juvar King.

You can watch the news conference below:

King's death was ruled a homicide in May; his body was found in East Cleveland in March.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, King's cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.

King was reported missing Feb. 4, and a vehicle belonging to one of King’s family members was found caught on fire in Cleveland that same day.

On March 17, King's body was found at an abandoned home on Chapman Avenue in East Cleveland.

A 28-year-old man accused of setting fire to King's car was arrested and arraigned in February.

