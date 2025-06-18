Man accused of fatally shooting missing Warren father, Juvar King, indicted by grand jury

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted Nathanial Crockett for the killing of a missing Warren father whose body was found in East Cleveland earlier this year.

Crocket is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, arson, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability in connection with the death of Juvar King, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Crockett was taken into custody last week when he appeared at a pretrial hearing for an arson charge following his arrest earlier this year when the car King was driving was found set on fire.

King's death was ruled a homicide in May; his body was found in East Cleveland on March 17.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, King's cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.

On Feb. 4, a vehicle belonging to one of King's family members was found on fire in the 9300 block of Sherwood Road in Cleveland.

On Feb. 5, one of King's relatives called the Warren Police Department to report that he hadn't been heard from in over 24 hours.

On Feb. 20, Crockett was arrested and charged in connection with the vehicle's arson.

On March 17, King's body was found at an abandoned home on Chapman Avenue in East Cleveland.

