Firefighters investigating 'intentionally set fire' in Cleveland apartment building

Cleveland firefighters are investigating what they are calling an "intentionally set fire" Sunday morning, according to Lt. Mike Norman.

The department responded to an apartment building on Cedar Road after receiving a call from a resident who saw smoke in the hallway and panicked, Cleveland Fire said. The resident returned to his apartment and climbed onto an adjacent balcony, where crews helped him down.

The fire was in the stairwell and caused $1,000 in damage, Cleveland Fire said.

No injuries were reported.