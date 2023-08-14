Five injured in canoeing accident on Cuyahoga River

On Sunday afternoon, the Troy Township Fire Department was dispatched to a flipped canoe on the Cuyahoga River at Eldon Russell Park.

Around 5:40 p.m., a kayak and a canoe were involved in an incident on the river, resulting in five people being taken to a local hospital. The victims included three children and two adults, and one man is currently in critical condition, authorities said.

Troy Township was one of nine fire departments and county teams at the scene; the scene cleared around 8 p.m., according to authorities.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

