Food trucks rally in Rittman to benefit families of Sgt. Scott Ries and the McWilliams after shooting

RITTMAN, Ohio — Crowds gathered at Fritz Memorial Park in Rittman for a large food truck event benefiting the families of Rittman Police Sgt. Scott Ries and Christine and McKinley McWilliams.

Eighteen food trucks participated in the event, including potato trucks, pizza, hibachi, hoagies and more. All of them have agreed to donate 100% of their proceeds to the families.

Organizers say so many food trucks wanted to help that they had to turn some away because there was not enough space for all of them.

Dan Kaser, owner of Best Spudz Gourmet Potatoes, said the event grew far beyond anyone's expectations.

"We never anticipated it being this big. We initially started with just the blacktop being reserved, and then it got so big, and then the chamber of commerce was able to get kind of the whole park reserved," Kaser said.

Food truck owners from across Northeast Ohio said they were touched by the tragedy and wanted to support the families both emotionally and financially.

"I have kids of my own and we do a lot of stuff for the police in our community, so I can't even fathom what they're going through, so the little bit that we can do hopefully will help a little bit," Tony Gallo, owner of Moto Pizza, said.

On the night of July 5, police say Christine McWilliams and her 13-year-old daughter, McKinley, were shot and killed inside their home by Christine's ex-boyfriend. Ries responded to the scene and was also killed. Four other officers, along with a K-9, were shot and injured before investigators say the gunman died by suicide.

RELATED: Rittman police officer among 4 dead in Wayne County

Last week, a procession was held for the veteran officer before he was laid to rest. Over the weekend, services were held for Christine and McKinley.

WATCH:

Sgt. Scott Ries honored, remembered

RELATED: Funeral held for Rittman Sgt. Scott Ries

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