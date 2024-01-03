Former CMSD security guard ordered to pay $100,000 to 2 students he sexually assaulted

A former security guard at CMSD’s East Technical High School has agreed to pay a total of $100,000 to settle lawsuits filed by two students he sexually assaulted in 2018.
Criminal case
- Derrick Dugger, while working as a security guard at East Tech High School, inappropriately touched two 15-year-old girls between May and October 2018, according to court documents.
- Dugger was indicted on Nov. 30, 2018 on charges including two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and one count of importuning.
- The school district suspended Dugger when the allegations surfaced.
Dugger pleads guilty
- In June of 2019, Dugger pleaded guilty to sexual battery, gross sexual imposition and importuning.
- A month later, he was sentenced to four years in prison and required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He was given a Tier III sex offender designation, the most severe classification. He must register his residence every 90 days in person.
Lawsuits
- Each student filed a civil suit, naming Dugger, CMSD, East Tech High School and then-superintendent Eric Gordon as plaintiffs.
- On Tuesday, Dugger consented to judgments in favor of the students and was ordered to pay each $50,000, with an interest rate of 4% per year from the date of the judgment.
