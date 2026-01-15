Former East Cleveland Mayor appeals corruption conviction

Former East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King appealed his criminal conviction after being sentenced to three years of probation following his conviction on corruption charges.

In the appeal, King's legal team requested a new trial and the removal of the $9,658.38 fine, along with the $18,194.99 Ohio Ethics Commission fee for the cost of the investigation and prosecution he was asked to pay. King's appeal also included vacating the "unlawful community control conditions" to "vacate the convictions on Count 1 through 6, 8 through 10, and 12."

The former mayor was accused of authorizing more than $76,000 in city contracts and payments to businesses owned by King or his family. He was also accused of improperly providing a city car and a fuel card to former Councilman Ernest Smith.

King was found guilty on one count of theft in office, four counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, three counts of representation by a public official or employee, one count of filing a false disclosure statement and one count of soliciting or receiving improper compensation.

He was found not guilty on one count of theft in office and one count of representation by a public official or employee.

King was spared prison time and required to take drug tests, find a full-time job and serve 100 hours of community service.

