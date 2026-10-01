Former Green Middle School teacher arrested on rape, sexual battery charges

GREEN, Ohio — Nearly a year after a 42-year-old woman contacted the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to report a sexual assault, authorities said a man has now been arrested on rape and sexual battery charges.

“It’s a good thing that it eventually came to light,” said Jeff Maclean.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office said 64-year-old Gary D. Huff is behind bars after the victim reported numerous sexual encounters with Huff between 1997 and 1999 when she was only 13 years old.

Investigators said the victim, who was a Green Middle School student at that time, told them that the sexual activity happened on and off school property, so investigators looked into the allegations that were first reported in October 2025.

Authorities said as they expanded their investigation, they claim Huff had sex with more female students while he was employed by the city of Green Schools.

That led the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office to present its investigation to the Summit County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

Now, Huff is at the Summit County Jail where he is facing three counts of rape and six counts of sexual battery.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing to determine if there are any additional victims, which Jeff MacLean said is disturbing.

“Not the kind of news you want to see come across,” said MacLean. “It’s definitely concerning as a parent.”

News 5 reached out to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office for comment but did not hear back in time for this story.

Meanwhile, Green Local Schools sent us the following letter:

Dear Bulldog Families and Staff,

At the Green Local School District, the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority.

Today, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Gary “Dan” Huff, a former Green Middle School teacher who retired from the district in May 2017. A Summit County grand jury has indicted Mr. Huff on felony charges involving former students, with allegations dating back to the late 1990s.

The Grand Jury has made the following criminal charges against Gary D. Huff:

1. Three counts of Rape-Ohio Revised Code 2907.02(A)(2), felony of the first degree

2. Six counts of Sexual Battery-Ohio Revised Code 2907.03(A)(7), a felony of the third degree

We know this news is deeply upsetting, and rightfully so, for our families, our staff, and the entire Green community.

The Green Local School District has cooperated fully with the investigation and will continue to do so as this case moves forward. We are grateful to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for its diligent work and partnership in protecting our students.

The Sheriff’s Office has said its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office directly.

As this matter moves through the legal process, the district will respect the investigation and the judicial process.

The Green Local School District remains committed to the safety of our entire school community.

Jeff Miller

Superintendent, Green Local School District