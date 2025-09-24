Former high school basketball coach arrested on child pornography charges

A former Lake Ridge Academy basketball coach has been arrested on federal child pornography charges, according to the FBI.

Michael Neville was arrested Monday after engaging in "sexually explicit communications" with an undercover agent who was acting as the father of a 9-year-old girl, the FBI said.

The conversations between the 46-year-old and the undercover agent were surrounding his sexual interest in children, the FBI said.

During the investigation, Neville was found to have child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) of prepubescent children on his electronic device. It was found that he also sent "CSAM material involving the sadistic abuse of an infant," the FBI said.

Neville has been charged with receipt and distribution of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit activity, and possession of child pornography, the FBI said.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge, the FBI said.

Neville has not been employed by Lake Ridge Academy since the last academic year. The school sent the following statement:

We have recently been informed that Michael Neville, who previously served as our boys’ basketball coach, was arrested on federal child pornography charges. We are deeply disturbed by these allegations, and we stand firmly with survivors of abuse and remain fully committed to the safety, well-being, and dignity of our students.



At this time, there is no indication that any Lake Ridge students or staff were involved. During his employment, Mr. Neville held all required credentials, including a valid Pupil Activity Permit, and passed all mandated background checks—most recently in September 2024.



We have no further comment at this time.

Prior to his time at Lake Ridge Academy, Neville was the Bay High School JV girls basketball coach during the 2023-2024 school year. The district's superintendent sent the following letter to families:

Dear Bay Village Schools Family,

I am writing to inform you of a serious matter regarding a former Bay High School coach.



Late afternoon yesterday, the district received a press inquiry regarding a former Bay High School JV girls basketball coach, who was employed by the district during the 2023-24 school year. This morning an article was published that contains more specific information regarding alleged child pornography charges related to the person’s arrest.



While we received no concerns or complaints regarding this individual during his time with the district, we are taking this matter seriously, and if asked, will fully cooperate with law enforcement investigations. Additionally, all required school district, State of Ohio and Ohio High School Athletic Association screenings and background checks for this former employee were conducted and are documented.



This news may be upsetting and raise concerns. Please know that the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority.



Sincerely,



Scot T. Prebles, Superintendent