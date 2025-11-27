Former husband of missing Pennsylvania woman allegedly admits to killing her

After more than 40 years, the former husband of a missing Pennsylvania woman allegedly confessed to her murder, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Lonnie Rogers disappeared overnight from her family's Hayfield Township, Pennsylvania home after a fight with her separated husband, Clinton Rogers, on Jan. 7, 1981.

After years of searching for Lonnie with no results, on Tuesday, Clinton allegedly told police that he killed Lonnie, the police report said.

Clinton was taken into custody and charged with homicide, the report said. He is currently being held in the Indiana County, Pennsylvania, Jail without bond.

What happened

Clinton told police he woke up the morning of Jan. 7 to see Lonnie was missing, along with her boots, jeans and coat, the police report stated. However, her hearing aids, glasses, keys and car were still at home.

Also at the home were her two children, one of whom was Alison Duiker, who said she was 5 years old at the time of her mother's disappearance.

None of Lonnie's friends or family had heard from her the day she had disappeared, but they said she would not have willingly left without her children, the report stated.

News 5 spoke with Duiker earlier this year, as she was pushing for legislators to pass what's called "Lonnie's Law." The proposed law would allow families of missing persons, after 20 years, to view police files in a case in a secure setting and take notes.

