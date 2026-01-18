Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Rocky River Police Officer granted early release from prison

News 5 Cleveland
A former Rocky River Police Officer who was sentenced for unauthorized use of property and computer systems was granted early release from prison, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

In December, Michael Bernhardt, 54, was sentenced to six months in prison after he used two state law enforcement databases to gather information about women and high school students, searching the databases more than 70 times over a decade.

According to investigators, Bernhardt's searches included Rocky River High School students and their family members, other law enforcement officers and colleagues, school teachers, administrators, as well as his ex-spouses and family.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of unauthorized use of property and computer systems in November.

A little over a month after he was sentenced, Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick granted Bernhardt a sentence reduction through judicial release, according to court documents. He was granted release from prison on Wednesday.

The judge placed Bernhardt under community control for the next 18 months, and he must perform 75 hours of court community work, the documents said. He is also prohibited from having contact with the victims involved.

Bernhardt resigned from the police department before the investigation was finished and can never become a police officer again. Bernhardt also worked as a school resource officer.

