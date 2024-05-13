Funeral service announced for Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin

The funeral service for Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin will be held Saturday, May 18, at St. Columbkille Church, 6740 Broadview Road, Parma, followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cuyahoga Heights.

Church service will begin at 11 a.m.

Derbin's family will hold a wake for him on Friday, May 17, from 3 to 8 p.m. at A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, 18149 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights.

Derbin was fatally shot in an "ambush" while responding to a disturbance at a home in the 300 block of East 211th Street just before 10 p.m., Saturday.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said Derbin has served Euclid residents since July of 2023 with "dedication, honor and professionalism. His kind heart and enormous smile were infectious. He will be missed by all who know him."

The officer's body was escorted from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, to the Euclid Police Department, to the funeral home by a police escort on Monday afternoon.

Euclid officers and families are lining the street in front of the police department awaiting a procession in honor of Officer Jacob Derbin. pic.twitter.com/qQSH2dc3iU — Tara Morgan 📺 (@taramorganTV) May 13, 2024

