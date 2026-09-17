Gas prices surge across Northeast Ohio, putting pressure on drivers and trucking industry

CLEVELAND — Gas prices are surging across Northeast Ohio, and diesel prices are climbing even higher, putting added pressure on drivers and the trucking industry.

According to AAA, the Cleveland-area average for regular gas has jumped 28 cents over the past week, reaching about $4.39 per gallon. Diesel is significantly more expensive, with the Northeast Ohio average reaching about $6.33 per gallon.

Some drivers say they are already being forced to make difficult choices as the cost of filling up continues to rise.

Richard Maple, a local driver, said his weekly fill-up has nearly doubled, going from about $65 to nearly $130.

“I'm thinking about getting something smaller and easier on gas because you just can't afford to keep putting gas in and afford to eat too," Maple said.

Douglas Batdorf said he remembers when gas was much cheaper.

“I liked it at $2.50. That was affordable for everybody, and this is terrible. I don't know what's going to happen; I hope it gets better, but I just don't see it getting better," Batdorf said.

And it's not just people behind the wheel of personal vehicles feeling the impact. Trucking companies are also paying significantly more for diesel, which can add thousands of dollars to their operating costs.

All Pro Freight, a trucking company based in Westlake, says some of its road trucks can burn through roughly 100 gallons of diesel in a single day.

Matt Demyan, COO of All Pro Freight, said the math adds up quickly.

“100 gallons times six is easy math; it's $600. It used to be $300, and now it's double, and trucks don't stop," Demyan said.

And that's the challenge: trucks can't simply stop running.

They move food, products and other goods people rely on every day. As diesel prices rise, trucking companies face larger fuel bills, and higher transportation costs can eventually affect other parts of the economy.

Drivers and the trucking industry are closely watching oil and diesel prices as the conflict in the Middle East continues to pressure global energy markets.

Many consumers are asking how much higher prices could go.

Experts expect prices to keep rising into the fall and holiday months, potentially putting even more pressure on household budgets and businesses that depend on transportation.