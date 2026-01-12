GCRTA targets customer satisfaction and improvements through new department

CLEVELAND — Over 2 million people use the Greater Cleveland RTA, and the transportation group is determined to hear the thoughts and opinions of each of those riders.

Through the new Customer Experience and Performance Management department, GCRTA is doing just that.

"We want to understand and advocate for the needs of our customers," Nicholas Bigar, the senior director of the department, said. "What we are really trying to do is take the customer perspective and infuse it into our operation. When we're having a conversation about strategy, about budget, about operational planning, we want to make sure that the customer voice is represented in those rooms."

Doing that looks like several things to the Customer Experience and Performance Management department.

Since the start of the department a little over a year ago, an employee rider council and different site experiences have been implemented. Additionally, employees can be seen at bus and railcar stations at customer listening posts. There, riders can stop and share their thoughts and concerns.

Employees of the department have also left their desks to take trips to Gemba.

"Taking a Trip to Gemba" is a Japanese term that means going to the place. For GCRTA, that means employees are hopping on buses and railcars themselves to get the full passenger experience.

"It's actually just walking in the shoes of the customer," Kimberly Wright, Manager of Customer Experience and Performance Management, said.

News 5's Caitlin Hunt followed Wright as she made a Gemba trip on a bus bound for Lakewood. On the trip, Wright was looking for the cleanliness of the bus and snapping pictures, and taking notes of anything that could hinder the customer experience.

"We're walking through every aspect of the customer experience," she said. "We see where they get on, where they pay, and where they are getting off at. We connect them to their jobs and their doctors appointments. What does that look like?"

On this trip, Wright noticed a bus stop sign was covered by a low-hanging tree limb. She snapped a picture, so a crew could make changes later.

"Customers and operators have really enjoyed seeing a greater presence and visibility out there," Bigar said.

These new approaches are already leading to changes within GCRTA.

After receiving numerous concerns from riders about arrival and departure times, Bigar said transit TVs are being installed at stations telling riders when the next bus or railcar will arrive.

Since June 2025, close to 1200 Trips to Gemba have been completed. The data, opinions and pictures gathered from employees could lead to even more changes.

"Your voice matters," Wright said. "Your opinion matters. At the end of the day, we want to make it better for our customers."

There are other ways to share your opinions with the GCRTA. You can call the Community Connection line at (216) 621-9500. You can also leave a comment on HERE or on social media.