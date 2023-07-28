Geauga County youth pastor sentenced to 2 years in prison for sexual abuse of minors

A pastor at the Thompson United Methodist Church in Thompson Township was sentenced Friday after being indicted on several charges related to his sexual abuse of minors, according to court documents.

Dennis W. Laferty was sentenced to a total of two years in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. He's also required to register as a Tier II Sex Offender.

In March, Laferty, 37, was indicted on the following charges:



Five counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony

One count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony

One count of sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor

The abuse is said to have occurred between 2019 and January 2023, according to the indictment.

Authorities said earlier this year they believe there may be more victims. Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand asked for the public's assistance with this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Geauga County Department of Job and Family Services at 440-285-9141.

