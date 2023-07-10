Geneva Police investigating homicide, altercation Sunday afternoon

The Geneva Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. about an altercation and a singular gunshot at the intersection of East Tibbetts and Sherman Streets, according to police.

Upon arrival, officials said the officers found a deceased male just West of the intersection.

The incident is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Geneva Police Department at 440-466-1111.

