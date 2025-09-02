Get ready for construction on I-90 eastbound

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — There's a new twist to the years long work to rehabilitate the busy stretch of Interstate 90 in Cleveland, Lakewood and Rocky River.

Beginning Tuesday, I-90 eastbound between Hilliard Boulevard and Alger Road will be reduced to three lanes from four lanes for pavement replacement. The new traffic restriction will be in place until November 2026.

This is all a part of the $173 million project stretching from West Boulevard in Cleveland to Hilliard Boulevard in Rocky River.

The work includes median barrier and overhead lighting replacements, along with shoulder widening and drainage improvements, which are designed to prevent flooding.

This past July, some powerful rain flooded the interstate and led to major back-ups.

"These original pipes have been in there for over 50 years," ODOT Public Information Officer Brent Kovacs said. "We don't really know what condition we are going to find those old pipes in when we rip them out and put the new pipes in. It's going to be a huge improvement of new pipes that will help drain the water in the future much better."

The highway was originally constructed in the 1960s and 1970s and carries over 140,000 vehicles daily.

ODOT stated that these improvements are designed to extend the highway's lifespan, enhance safety, and improve traffic flow.

The project should be completed in October 2028, with other lane restrictions and ramp closures happening throughout.