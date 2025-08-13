'Goodyear Heights Rapist,' who terrorized Akron, is up for parole after spending 3 decades in prison

AKRON, Ohio — A man who sexually assaulted multiple women and terrorized Akron neighborhoods for a decade is up for parole consideration.

David Bellomy, known as the "Goodyear Heights Rapist," has served about 30 years in prison, but one of his victims says that's not enough time.

"Do we really want him on our streets? He's a serial rapist," Dee said.

She's a 71-year-old sexual assault survivor and wanted her first name used in this story. She wants to help other survivors, while also fighting to keep her attacker behind bars.

"You can't forget about it," she said.

In 1993, a masked man broke into Dee's East Akron home through a window and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

"He woke me up around 2, 2:30 with a knife to my throat and told me not to scream, but then he gagged me anyhow and proceeded to rape me," she said.

Dee was one of more than a dozen women victimized between 1985 and 1995 by the man called the Goodyear Heights Rapist, since many of the attacks happened in that neighborhood.

Former Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said the rapes terrified the neighborhood.

"For more than 10 years, people in the community were frightened. People knew that there was a serial rapist out there. He was breaking into women's home, sexually assaulting them," Bevan Walsh said.

In September, the parole board will consider whether to recommend that Bellomy be released after serving about three decades.

"He's a serial rapist; he should never get out," Dee said.

Every time Bellomy has been up for parole, Dee has written letters to the parole board, urging members to keep him locked up, and she plans to do it again next month.

"You have to go through it over and over again, even after you're contacted. Then, you're nervous about whether he's going to get out. What would you do? Do you want him following you?" Dee said.

Bellomy's parole hearing is set for September, but a specific date hasn't been announced. If he is recommended for release, a full parole board hearing could be requested, at which time a final decision would be made.