Grand jury indicts man accused of killing his grandfather and brother, wounding 2 police officers

A 24-year-old man has been charged with allegedly killing his 82-year-old grandfather and 22-year-old brother and then shooting two East Cleveland Police officers earlier this month.

The defendant, Aaron Sharp, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, two counts of attempted aggravated murder, eight counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, on Aug. 7, around 11 p.m., East Cleveland Police officers responded to a home near Taylor and Terrace roads for a domestic disturbance.

Officers located an 82-year-old man, Charlie Roscoe, and a 22-year-old man, Erik Sharp, who had both been fatally shot. A family member told police that Sharp shot his grandfather and brother, the prosecutor's office said.

When police found Sharp outside the home, he fired shots, injuring two officers — Brandon Hernandez and Joshua Durda. The officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Sharp then ran off.

A manhunt ensued, and Sharp was found and arrested several hours later near Shaw High School. He was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail, where he was held in lieu of a $3 million bond.

