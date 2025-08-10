Man accused of shooting 2 officers, killing 2 others identified

The man accused of shooting two East Cleveland Police officers and killing two of his family members has been identified as 24-year-old Aaron Sharpe, according to East Cleveland Safety Director Mansell Baker.

Thursday night, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of North Taylor Road for a domestic argument. East Cleveland Mayor Lateek Shabazz said Sharpe had allegedly killed two people, who police believe were his family members.

2 East Cleveland officers injured in shooting, suspect in custody

When East Cleveland Officer Joshua Durda arrived on scene, Sharpe allegedly shot him in the leg. A short time later, a shotspotter alert came in about a block away, and police rushed to that area, and that's where Officer Brandon Hernandez was shot in the buttocks.

Sharpe was arrested several hours later and has been charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault, according to Baker.

Both officers were taken to a nearby hospital, and Hernandez has since been released and is at home resting, while Durda underwent surgery, Baker said.

One of Sharpe's alleged family members who was shot was found dead inside the home, while the other was transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

Sharpe will be arraigned in East Cleveland on Monday at 9:30 a.m., Baker said.