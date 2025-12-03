Here’s how to snag tickets to the new holiday light show high above CLE!

CLEVELAND — Destination Cleveland is introducing a new holiday attraction this December: the “Illuminate CLE Holiday Sip & See,” a pop-up experience that will turn the Terminal Tower Observation Deck into a seasonal viewing venue for the Illuminate CLE light show on Public Square.

The holiday sip-and-see will run on the weekends of Dec. 4–6, 11–13, and 18–19. The experience will take folks up to the 42nd-floor observation deck of Terminal Tower. Groups of 20 will get to check out the lights from above the city for 45 minutes.

Because of limited space on the deck, advance tickets are required, and they sold out just a few hours.

But, not all holiday hope is lost! You can enter for your chance to get to the top of the Tower for the light show TODAY!

What you need to do: Follow @ThisisCLE/ This is Cleveland on Instagram or Facebook. Then, like the post about the ticket giveaway for “Illuminate CLE Holiday Sip & See."

Tag a friend in the comments

Each comment on the post will count as one entry into the giveaway! The more you tag, the better your chance to win tickets.

All tickets given away will be for the first weekend of Sip & See, December 4-6.

The social media giveaway runs from December 3 at 7 a.m. to December 4 at 9 a.m.

Destination Cleveland If you win tickets to the Sip & See, or you already snagged them, this will be your view!

“By introducing this new experience, we’re inviting Clevelanders to see their city in a whole new light,” said Marie Scalia, Chief Marketing Officer at Destination Cleveland. “Whether it’s a date night, family outing, or a festive night with friends, this experience gives locals and their visiting friends and family an opportunity to watch the new Illuminate CLE holiday light show while enjoying one of our city’s most iconic buildings.”

The holiday edition of Illuminate CLE, a synchronized light-and-music program that debuted on Public Square in April 2025, will feature a 90-second display running every 30 minutes from 6–11 p.m. Terminal Tower’s nightly color theme will continue to extend across nearby buildings and the surrounding landscape between shows.