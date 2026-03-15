Here's when FirstEnergy customers can expect power to be restored

After days of darkness for many Northeast Ohioans, FirstEnergy has announced estimated restoration times for the thousands who have been without power since Friday's high winds.

Across Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, FirstEnergy said 668,000 customers were impacted by the outages. As of Sunday afternoon, 56,000 of those are still without power.

For Illuminating Company customers in Ashtabula County or the Westlake area, power will be restored by 11 p.m. on Sunday. Remaining Illuminating Company customers will have power restored by Monday at 11 p.m.

Those who are Ohio Edison customers in Alliance, Elyria, Lorain, Massillon, Medina, Sandusky and Vermillion will have power restored by Sunday at 11 p.m. The remaining Ohio Edison areas will have power restored by Monday at 11 p.m.

FirstEnergy said many customers will have power restored before the estimated time, depending on the damage in the area.

According to FirstEnergy, as of Sunday at 1:20 p.m., the following Northeast Ohio counties are reporting outages:



Ashland: 942

Cuyahoga: 12,586

Geauga: 1,644

Lorain: 1,250

Portage: 2,564

Richland: 2,275

Stark: 1,205

Summit: 2,562

CLICK HERE to see outages reported by FirstEnergy.

CLICK HERE to see outages reported by Cleveland Public Power.

These outages came after record-breaking winds whipped through Ohio on Friday, causing downed power lines, trees and fences.

RELATED: Thousands still without power 2 days after high winds hit Northeast Ohio

The company said over 6,900 FirstEnergy employees, contractors and outside resources are working to restore power, with additional crews being deployed to the hardest-hit areas as they become available.

While crews have been working diligently to restore power in affected areas, another Wind Advisory was issued for Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, which FirstEnergy said could cause additional outages.

The power company said it will prioritize restoring power to those who lost it from Friday's storm, but crews will continue to work around the clock until all customers impacted by either weather event have power restored.

RELATED: Wind Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties starting Sunday

On Sunday, AEP Ohio posted an update on the power outages:

Carroll Electric Cooperative Inc also posted to Facebook with the following statement:

"OUTAGE UPDATE 3/15 7:25 AM: Good morning, Carroll Electric members. We know it's stressful and frustrating to be out of power for so long. Our line crews, tree crews, and additional assistance from other utilities are working diligently to address each outage. Estimates have not changed that outages will continue for the next couple of days. We greatly appreciate your patience through this historic storm damage.

Friday's windstorm with wind gusts reaching 70 miles per hour caused extensive damage to electrical systems across the state, and Carroll Electric was not exempt. This is the worst storm we have experienced since Hurricane Ike in 2008."