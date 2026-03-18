Here's where you could possibly find a meteorite

As you may have heard by now, a meteor came crashing down to Earth on Tuesday, exploding over Northeast Ohio.

NASA confirms meteor caused loud boom across Northeast Ohio

RELATED: NASA confirms meteor caused loud boom across Northeast Ohio

The meteor was about 6 feet in diameter and weighed 7 tons. Travelling at speeds up to 45,000 mph, it had a visible path starting near the lake and extending into Medina County.

Now, scientists believe the space rock fragmented over the county, making the park a potential hot spot for meteorites.

You can find possible meteorites in areas such as Richfield, Granger, Sharon Center, Wadsworth and Rittman.

On Wednesday, some people were on the hunt for the meteorites in the area.

RELATED: Meteorite hunter travels to Ohio after meteor's sonic boom heard in Northeast Ohio

If you find a meteorite, Astronomer Destiny Thomas said to wear gloves to protect its outer layer.

Think you found one? Email us photos at Newsdesk@wews.com or reach out to News 5 reporter Bob Jones at bjones@wews.com.