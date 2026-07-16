Historic Central-Hower building in Akron to become hub for small businesses and creators

AKRON, Ohio — Akron's former Central-Hower High School is set to be transformed into a large hub for small businesses, creators and entrepreneurs.

Developers Kyle Craven and Carmen Scaccio plan to purchase the nearly 250,000-square-foot building from the University of Akron for $2.25 million and convert it into a workspace called "H + ART."

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland

Old classrooms will be turned into spaces for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The hub will feature 34 studios, 14 office suites, two gyms and the building's historic auditorium.

"The public is behind saving historical buildings, which we are in favor of. Adaptive reuse is a big thing for us. We believe that there's no point demolishing this building when it's a good building," Craven said.

The developers got the idea after visiting The BOK in Philadelphia, which transformed an old technical school into workspaces for more than 200 tenants.

"We're trying to attract anyone that's looking for space that has a creative mind and passion for what they do and is looking to collaborate with other individuals with the same mindset," Craven said.

Scaccio shared his vision for what the space could mean for the city.

"I hope it becomes a community workspace and just something good for downtown Akron," Scaccio said.

Central-Hower opened in the 1970s, but its auditorium dates back to the early 1900s — preserved from the original Central High School. The building later became a STEM school but has been empty for two years.

For Angel Harris, the building holds deep personal meaning. Flipping through her 2006 Central-Hower yearbook brings back memories of friendships, hallways and a school that shaped her life. She met her now-husband, Jermaine Harris, there. The couple has two kids. Jermaine even designed the yearbook's cover.

But the couple never graduated from Central-Hower. The school closed their junior year, despite student protests documented in the yearbook.

"That was supposed to be like my spot for all my high school career, and then the bomb got dropped on us that we were going to be kicked out at the end of our junior year," Angel Harris said.

While she wishes the building were still a school, she sees value in giving it new life.

"To see it repurposed and still have a lot of life left to it — it's a great building — so why get rid of it?" Harris said.

Developers expect the sale to be approved later this month. Businesses could move in by 2027.

I spoke with developers and Harris about the project while reporting in downtown Akron. Some of the same developers involved in the Central-Hower project are also working to renovate Quaker Square buildings a few blocks away. Renovations on that project could start within two weeks and include a hotel, apartments and two restaurants.