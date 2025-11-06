How opioid settlement money is being used in Portage County to fight addiction

RAVENNA, Ohio — Ohio received billions of dollars in settlements from drug manufacturers and distributors for their role in the opioid epidemic.

While much of that money flows to the state's OneOhio program, about 30% goes directly to local governments.

News 5 The OneOhio Foundation sees about 55% of the total amount of opioid settlement money, with the remaining 30% going directly to local governments (including cities, counties, townships and villages) and 15% going to the state. To learn more about the breakdown, click here.

News 5 has covered extensively how OneOhio is allocating its funds, but our news station wanted to see how the money would be used by local governments and at the local level.

Documents obtained by News 5 show Portage County has received about $2.3 million so far.

At the Portage County Probation Department, the clock was ticking.

They had received a federal grant several years ago to start a municipal court drug program, but that funding was running out.

The department turned to the county and OneOhio to access opioid settlement money. Between the two sources, they received about $500,000 to maintain staffing and drug testing after the federal grant ended, and to expand programming tackling substance abuse and mental health.

"Everything that comes through here is substance based, and like I said – it runs hand in hand with mental health," said Heather Battaglia, a senior probation officer.

So far, about 125 people have completed their new programs, including Heather S., who is nearing the end of her treatment.

Now a year and a half sober, Heather S. has found a better life through the probation department's programs.

"If I knew this program would have did what its done for me, I would have done it years and years ago," she said. "I love my life now."

Elsewhere in Portage County, settlement money has also gone to Hopetown, a local recovery center.

Additionally, about $350,000 over 10 years is set to help support a new homeless shelter run by Townhall II, specifically for those with mental health and substance abuse issues who have been turned away from other shelters.

"It impacts everyone," said Sabrina Christian-Bennett, Portage County commissioner. "We're all impacted whether you know someone directly or you don't – we are all impacted and it's for the best interest of the society and Portage County to get them back as productive citizens."