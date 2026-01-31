Hundreds gather for protest against ICE in Lorain

Hundreds of people braved the brutal temperatures in Lorain on Saturday afternoon for a protest against ICE and the recent shootings in Minnesota.

Protesters gathered at Lakeview Park in support of immigrants in Northeast Ohio.

Saturday's protest was organized by high school senior, Liv Goforth, in collaboration with Stand Up Lorain County.

Similar protests took place across the country on Friday as part of a national day of action.

Hundreds of people showed up at a rally at Public Square and marched through Downtown Cleveland Friday afternoon.

Protests against ICE in Cleveland and beyond; Gov. DeWine talks immigration enforcement

Friday's movement called for a national shutdown and for participants not to work, go to school, or shop. Numerous local businesses even shut their doors or stayed open and pledged part of their profits to organizations such as the ACLU, Minnesota Immigrant Defense Network, or Re:Source Cleveland.