'I was celebrating today': community reacts to Venezuelan president's capture

CLEVELAND — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is on U.S soil facing numerous federal charges. Here in Cleveland, some people are celebrating this development, and others are criticizing the Trump administration.

“I was celebrating today because I was happy this dream came true for everyone in my country,” said the owner of Venezuelan Restaurant Tumbao 58, Marie Navarro.

President Donald Trump announced the capture of Maduro and his wife on Saturday morning. They are facing federal charges related to drug trafficking and working with gangs designated as terrorist organizations, which Maduro denies.

“We're going to run the country until we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition. So, we don't want to be involved with having somebody else get in and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years,” said Trump.

Navarro believes it’s going to be a good transition. She says that for 26 years Venezuela has been living under what some call an authoritarian government.

"I have been protesting these years of nightmare, it was hard for us because all the military power were against the people. They didn’t care about us or our health,” said Navarro.

After meeting her husband online and wanting better opportunities, Navarro immigrated to America, but she still proudly wears her country’s colors around her neck, still hopeful for the future of Venezuela.

“I want to see my country brilliant again and I want my country to be successful. I think this is the last opportunity for my country to reach our freedom," said Navarro.

A few blocks away from Navarro’s restaurant in Market Square, people protested, claiming they are not happy with how the U.S handled the capture of Maduro.

“There's no doubt that this is over resources. Venezuela has been the target of the military for years and there's been multiple codes, but the boldness of this particular action is so outrageous that we could not stay home and be complicit to what's happening today,” said Party for Socialism and Liberation Organizer, Greg Levy.

The group says they stand with the people of Venezuela but call the U.S. recent acts illegal.

“The past several months we've been bombing indiscriminate fishing boats with little to no evidence shown displayed to the public, much less congress. Now we're effectively making political moves that could prompt legitimate war again without the approval of congress,” said Party for Socialism and Liberation Organizer Brendan Ortiz.

In a statement from Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, he says:

“President Trump today changed the course of Latin America for a generation. By acting in America’s self-defense and self-interest to end the narco-terror organization run by Nicolas Maduro, he eliminated an obvious clear and present danger to our nation. Unlike the inept and incompetent Biden administration, who should have acted when Maduro illegally retained power in 2023, President Trump has shown the world that he will defend and protect American lives.

“Maduro and his band of narco-terrorists were directly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, threatened our national security, and unleashed an historic invasion of our Country by criminals.

“Venezuela served as an air, land, and maritime corridor for transporting deadly poison to the US with the goal of killing American citizens.

“Maduro protected Colombia’s narco-terrorists. Let them, and anyone in this hemisphere, be on notice that they are next if they aim to harm our nation.

“To the great and now free people of Venezuela: President Trump seeks peace and America does not wish conflict or war with your nation. It is up to you now to determine your own future and chart a path for prosperity that had seemed so elusive. America stands ready to be a partner and friend.

Other lawmakers responded to the capture of the Venezuelan president on Saturday.

Maduro and his wife are expected to appear in federal court on Monday in New York.

