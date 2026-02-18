Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ice jams form in Lake County river

47239355-20260217_174258.jpg
Bob Lloyd
47239355-20260217_174258.jpg
Posted
and last updated

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio — On Tuesday, ice jams began forming near Fairport Harbor, creating problems on the area's rivers.

News 5's Maya Lockett spoke with the Fairport Harbor Fire Department, which said it is monitoring the Grand River and that large ice chunks have broken upstream, creating ice jams.

The Grand River Metroparks have closed due to water exceeding the banks, and with incoming rain on Wednesday, Fairport Harbor Fire said the ice jam situation could worsen.

"The rain initially makes it worse, just because it adds that extra water to the river," Lt. Dave Blados said. "You know, the best case scenario is that we get a nice slow thaw, or, you know, a nice slow thaw where the river is not overloaded with water, but that ice is melting away at the same time."

Officials said there is no need to evacuate at the moment, but encourage residents to have "go bags" and to sign up for the Lake County Emergency System just in case.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.