Ice jams form in Lake County river

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio — On Tuesday, ice jams began forming near Fairport Harbor, creating problems on the area's rivers.

News 5's Maya Lockett spoke with the Fairport Harbor Fire Department, which said it is monitoring the Grand River and that large ice chunks have broken upstream, creating ice jams.

The Grand River Metroparks have closed due to water exceeding the banks, and with incoming rain on Wednesday, Fairport Harbor Fire said the ice jam situation could worsen.

"The rain initially makes it worse, just because it adds that extra water to the river," Lt. Dave Blados said. "You know, the best case scenario is that we get a nice slow thaw, or, you know, a nice slow thaw where the river is not overloaded with water, but that ice is melting away at the same time."

Officials said there is no need to evacuate at the moment, but encourage residents to have "go bags" and to sign up for the Lake County Emergency System just in case.