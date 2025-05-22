Police say 2 rappers who died at Shaker Heights mansion pool party shot each other simultaneously

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Six months after two rappers died in a shootout at a Shaker Heights mansion, the police chief revealed that the two men shot each other almost simultaneously. Through a series of public records requests, News 5 Investigators obtained police body camera video, 911 calls, police radio traffic, and city text messages that paint a picture of not only a night of chaos when the shooting happened. But, also months of problems at the house beforehand, confirmed in an exclusive interview with a woman who lived there.

The Investigation

Police found the bodies of 24-year-old Nisiah Sanders and 30-year-old Myron Rainey in the driveway of the home on Shaker Boulevard on Nov. 24, 2024.

Autopsy records show Rainey, known as PressPlayMJ, died of gunshot wounds to the chest and leg. Sanders, or Nahzzy, was shot in the stomach and arm.

Police body camera video shows police interviewing Rainey’s friend, who told officers he remembered Rainey and Sanders yelling at each other outside.

Then, seconds later, the witness said there was gunfire.

“The dude doesn’t move, Myron starts running towards, next to the car right where he fell; he literally says dude I’m dying,” the witness said.

Six months after the deadly shootout, News 5 Investigators sat down with Shaker Heights Police Chief Wayne Hudson for the first time since the incident.

Hudson said the two rappers were fighting over a snubbed invite to a different party. Hudson also revealed the house had been under surveillance, but would not say for how long.

Police identify 2 rappers killed at Shaker Heights party over the weekend

History of the house

News 5 Investigators obtained police calls for service records for the house from September to November 2024.

Police were called more than a dozen times about screaming, arguments, horns blaring at all hours, and sounds of a woman in distress.

Neighbors also complained. They even wrote a letter to the mayor and police chief asking for help, calling it an "urgent issue," that they were "concerned for their safety" and wanted to know if "police had a plan" to stop the disturbances.

Who is Mackenzie Roe?

Mackenzie Roe lived in the house for four months before the shooting.

She's an aspiring actress, social media influencer and vlogger.

Roe split her life between Los Angeles and the 6,000 square foot mansion, where they would throw parties at the indoor pool and game room.

But Roe, who was living there with her ex-boyfriend, had problems.

“For four months, I was there and he would lock me in my rooms, he would blast music all night so I couldn’t sleep; he would break my windows open,” Roe said.

Roe says she left the house before the November 2024 shooting, and her ex stayed behind.

She said they also had different ideas for how to use the house, that he wanted to run an internet content house.

"He wants to have an OnlyFans house; he basically wants to make money off the girls,” Roe said.

A text message thread, uncovered in a public records request, also pointed to OnlyFans.

The Officers in charge texted city leaders.

"The renter told them they've been making porn videos for OnlyFans. Hudson responded with, "Keep this confidential."

Asked why he wanted to keep the information confidential, Hudson later said he didn't want it taken out of context and never confirmed claims of films being made there, focusing instead on criminal activity.

News 5 Investigators asked Roe if she felt as if Shaker Heights police had failed her.

"I wasn’t just failed, I was destroyed. Period. They ruined my life,” Roe said.

Hudson said Roe could file a formal complaint with Shaker Heights police if she feels like they didn't respond adequately to her calls.

A City of Shaker Heights spokesperson said, "Officers responded promptly to each call for service and upon their arrival and thorough investigation, found no actionable activity or evidence of criminal wrongdoing."

News 5 Investigators asked Hudson if he thought the double homicide could have been prevented with everything they knew about the house.

“I don’t think you can say something could be prevented. It was an act of violence,” Hudson said.

Shaker Heights law director Bill Gruber said one had nothing to do with the other.

“None of the people who lived there were involved in the shooting. It was people not even from Shaker Heights,” Gruber said.

Trespassing arrest

Two days after the shooting, police returned to the mansion with guns drawn and pulled four people from the pool room.

The individuals included Roe’s ex-boyfriend, who was arrested on a trespassing charge. An eviction notice before the shooting said neither he nor Roe was ever on a lease.

The mansion was declared a public nuisance due to the conditions police found during their investigation of the shooting.

The mansion six months later

“The big failing here is the landlord, really,” Gruber said.

Gruber said the out-of-state owner had no one keeping tabs on what was happening at the house.

“And I think they let the community down by not having more oversight over this property,” Gruber said.

Gruber says the mansion is no longer a public nuisance.

The city revoked the rental license after the shooting, and the owners have not applied for a new one.

News 5 Investigators reached out to the property owner multiple times but have not heard back. Roe's ex-boyfriend has also not been reached for comment.