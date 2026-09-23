Iran war's impact on gas prices becomes central issue in Ohio Senate race with 41 days until election

CLEVELAND — Gas prices continue to rise seven months into the war in Iran, and the issue is becoming a flashpoint in competitive Senate races across the country, including in Ohio.

With 41 days until the election, Democratic Senate candidate Sherrod Brown has consistently attacked Republican Sen. Jon Husted over his votes in support of the war and its impact on consumers.

"He doesn't seem to understand or care that farmers and open road truck drivers are paying more than a dollar and a half (more) for diesel," Brown said earlier this month.

Brown also pointed to comments President Trump made about the war's trajectory.

"The war in Iran, he said, is going better than expected," Brown said.

President Trump addressed the conflict Tuesday before the United Nations, saying it could go one of two ways.

"Do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?" Trump said.

Trump told world leaders he believes the more likely outcome is a negotiated agreement.

"I believe will make a deal, right after the election," Trump said.

"After the election" has become a recurring phrase for the president, who told reporters earlier this month that gas prices will come down after the election.

Husted made headlines for a statement to Politico in which he said: "The war needs to come to an end as quickly as possible so that we can lower gas prices." But a spokesperson for the senator said the comments are nothing new, pointing to remarks Husted made to us earlier this month.

"I want the war to be brief and successful," Husted said during a visit to the Cleveland Clinic. "I want a peaceful ending because I want fuel prices to go down and I want American service members to be able to come home."

In a statement, Husted spokesperson Olivia Tripodi said, "For seven months, Senator Husted has called for the military operation to be successful but brief so that gas prices can go down for Ohioans."

If the Senate votes on a War Powers Resolution this week, Husted will not be joining Democrats. His office said doing so "would undermine the U.S. negotiating position and potentially put American troops and allies at risk."

Brown responded directly to that position.

"Ohio deserves a senator who will fight to lower costs and end this war and they know Jon Husted has only made things worse," Brown said.

The dynamic is playing out beyond Ohio, too. In Michigan, Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers is calling for an end to the war in a new campaign ad.

"The war with Iran needs to end and end quickly," Rogers said in the ad, speaking from a grocery store.