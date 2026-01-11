'It's bittersweet': IX Center hosts its final set of shows before transition

CLEVELAND — It's the beginning of the end of the IX Center.

The event center is hosting its final group of shows before it closes its doors to events.

"It's bittersweet," Amy Saffle, Director of the Great Lakes RV Association, said.

The Progressive RV Show wrapped up it's five day run at the IX Center Sunday evening. The IX Center had hosted the event for decades.

"There's nothing we can do about it," she said. "We're going to be thankful for the memories that we had at the IX Center."

In June 2025, the Cleveland City Council approved an agreement to amend the lease of the exhibition space. The agreement paved the way for a Fortune 100 company to take over.

The name of the company has not been revealed, but it is said to have a $23 million payroll with over 200 jobs.

The move has left some IX Center regulars scrambling to find new places that will host their events. The popular Christmas Connection will move to the Huntington Convention Center in Downtown Cleveland later this year. Saffle said the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds will now host the show.

"While we're ending our chapter here," she said. "We are going to take everything outside. We're excited about our new beginning."

A slew of shows are still on the IX Center's calendar. The boat show is floating into the center this week. The Home and Garden Show is on the horizon. The Piston Power Autorama at the end of March will be the final show for the center.

