It's that time! The Cleveland Boat Show is back at the I-X Center

Are you a fishing lover, a fan of watersports, sailing or life in the water as a whole?

Well, the 69th annual Cleveland Boat Show at the I-X Center may be the place for you to be this upcoming week.

There will be hundreds of boats for people to see and climb aboard. Toyota Tundra, the event's presenting sponsor, is set to bring live seminars to the fishing stage, where people can see Canines in the Clouds’ dock diving dogs, live yacht rock at the Shores & Islands music stage, local cuisine, fun activities for the whole family, and much more.

Progressive is the title sponsor of the show, and many other Ohio partners are also included. The Ohio Marine Trades Association (OMTA) is the organizer of the boat-packed show. OMTA is a statewide organization dedicated to providing unwavering leadership and advocacy, along with fostering growth and collaboration within Ohio’s boating community.

The Cleveland Boat Show has been Ohio's premier boat show for almost 70 years and continues to grow.

The boat show will last from Jan. 15-18 during the following times:



Thursday 12-9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.