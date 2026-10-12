Jimmy Dimora requests end to federal supervision, or move to Florida

CLEVELAND — Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora wants out of his federal supervision early—or at least a transfer to Florida to live with his family.

Dimora was convicted of 32 corruption-related federal charges in 2012, which at the time was one of the largest criminal corruption cases in Ohio history. He was originally sentenced to 28 years in prison but was re-sentenced in June 2022 with a term reduction to 23 years. Dimora received a commutation of his sentence from President Joe Biden in 2024. He has been living at home in Ohio under federal supervision.

News 5 obtained a copy of the handwritten letter Dimora filed with U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi on Friday, Oct. 9. In his letter, he first requests the termination of the remainder of his supervised release term or the ability to complete the sentence in Florida. He explains has completed 18 months of the 36 month term, has no monetary obligations that stem from his case, and no violations on his prison record. He includes that he has health concerns, citing two recent heart procedures.

He also asks that if the judge denies that request to end his sentence, that she grant him the ability to move to be with his wife, children, and grandchildren by transferring his supervision to Collier County, Florida.

Judge Lioi has not yet issued a ruling on his motion. If she denies both the early termination and the transfer, Dimora will be required to remain in Ohio to serve out the remaining 18 months of his supervision.

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