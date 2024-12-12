President Biden commutes sentence of former Cuyahoga County commissioner Jimmy Dimora

CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden pardoned 39 people and issued 1,499 commutations on Thursday; among them was disgraced former Cuyahoga County commissioner Jimmy Dimora, who spent over a decade behind bars on corruption charges.

According to the Biden administration, Dimora received a commutation, not a pardon, meaning that his conviction still stands, but his sentence has been reduced.

The move is the latest and one of the most significant from Biden in his exercise of pardon power.

News 5 is working to learn more regarding his sentence reduction.

Dimora was released from prison last June after being put on home confinement due to the CARES Act.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which took effect during the pandemic, allowed imprisoned individuals to be placed in home confinement. Its use was extended beyond the expiration of the covered emergency period.

Dimora was convicted of a slew of charges in 2012, which at the time was one of the largest criminal corruption cases in Ohio history. He was originally sentenced to 28 years in prison but was re-sentenced in June 2022 with a term reduction to 23 years.

