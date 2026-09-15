Junior ROTC instructor at Akron school accused of throat-punching student

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Public School Board voted unanimously to move forward with a resolution to consider terminating a Junior ROTC instructor accused of punching a high school student in the throat.

The board voted 7-0 to pursue firing Timothy Patrick, a commanding officer for the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps at East Community Learning Center. Patrick is currently suspended without pay.

According to the board's resolution, Patrick suggested that a female cadet "engage in a physical altercation with them (other cadets) in order to heed her directions because she held a higher rank and to enforce her authority." Patrick then turned toward a male cadet "and proceeded to strike him in the throat, causing him to turn red and cough."

The resolution also states Patrick "acknowledged that he made physical contact with the student's neck."

The school board announced the suspension and termination proceedings Monday night. The incident itself occurred on May 14, but the resolution doesn't say where it happened.

"Mr. Patrick is hereby suspended without pay from all duties until further notice effective immediately," said Barbara Sykes, the school board's president.

Akron Police said they have not investigated because the department has not received any reports about the alleged throat punch.

News 5 reached out Superintendent Mary Outley and Sykes to inquire about the investigation and whether police will be involved. A statement released to News 5 said: "Because this is a personnel matter, the district will not be providing any additional comments at this time."

Pat Shipe, the president of the Akron Education Association, said the union represents Patrick. Shipe would not discuss the specific allegations but said the union is reviewing all of the circumstances.

"The concern is: Was everything followed correctly? Was all the evidence reviewed correctly? And that's what we're in the process of doing now," Shipe said.

Shipe said any disciplined employee has the right to due process and the option to appeal.

"He has 10 days to file an appeal, if he chooses to, so AEA will continue to work with him and make some decisions within the next 10 days on how to proceed," Shipe said.