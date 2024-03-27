Jury finds man guilty of fatal 2023 Norton road rage shooting

On Wednesday, a jury in Summit County found Dacarrei Kinard guilty of the road rage shooting that killed 40-year-old George Jenson in Akron on May 17, 2023.

According to court records, he was found guilty of two counts of voluntary manslaughter, one count of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm at or near a prohibited premises.

According to authorities, Kinard allegedly shot and killed 40-year-old George Jensen of Akron on May 17 while the two were driving on Interstate 76 near State Route 21 in separate vehicles. Jensen was on his way home from work at the time of the shooting.

Jensen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, but he later died from his injuries, authorities said. Kinard fled the scene after the shooting and was eventually located in Columbus and arrested by the U.S. Marshals and Columbus Police.

Kinard will be sentenced on April 12.

After the shooting happened, News 5 spoke with Jensen's family. His wife called Jensen the "sweetest, most compassionate man."

