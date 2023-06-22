Fatal Norton road rage shooting suspect indicted on felony murder charges

A Summit County grand jury has indicted Dacarrei Kinard, the man accused of killing an Akron man during a road rage shooting last month on Interstate 76 in Norton, on multiple counts.

According to Summit County Court of Common Pleas records, Kinard is charged with two counts of murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. All five charges are felonies.

According to authorities, Kinard allegedly shot and killed 40-year-old George Jensen of Akron on May 17 while the two were driving on Interstate 76 near State Route 21 in separate vehicles. Jensen was on his way home from work at the time of the shooting.

Jensen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds but he later died from his injuries, police said. Kinard fled the scene after the shooting and was eventually located in Columbus and arrested by the U.S. Marshals and Columbus Police.

