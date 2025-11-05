Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Justin Bibb declares victory in reelection campaign

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb declared his victory in his reelection campaign on Tuesday night.
CLEVELAND — On Tuesday night, Justin Bibb declared victory in his bid for a second mayoral term, with early results showing him comfortably in the lead.

Bibb ran against Republican candidate Laverne Gore.

He won his first election in 2021 against opponent Kevin Kelley, who conceded moments before Bibb declared victory.

During his first term, Bibb fought for numerous changes across Cleveland, including those related to public safety.

His most recent effort in this was his discussion with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday about continuing their partnership to reduce violent crime.

During this year's State of the City address, Bibb said the city has made significant progress in public safety by raising police officer pay and recruiting new cadets.

Within the past year, Bibb has also fought to keep the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, recently reaching a $100 million agreement with the Haslams Sports Group for lakefront development in exchange for support for the team's move of its stadium to Brook Park.

