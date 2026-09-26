Kent State Aeronautics and Engineering Expo opens airport to public Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

STOW, Ohio — Kent State University is hosting its annual Aeronautics and Engineering Expo on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kent State University Airport, offering the community a chance to explore aviation history, emerging technology and hands-on STEM activities.

For more than two decades, the expo has opened the airport to the public for a day featuring historic and modern aircraft, airplane rides, aviation experiences, engineering demonstrations and activities for visitors of all ages.

"At the Aeronautics and Engineering Expo, our airport becomes a place where aviation history, innovation and education come together," John Sankovic, Ph.D., interim dean of Kent State's College of Aeronautics and Engineering, said.

"We invite the community to experience everything from iconic aircraft and flight experiences to emerging engineering technologies while seeing how today's students are preparing for tomorrow's challenges. We hope the day sparks curiosity and inspires the next generation of innovators."

Aircraft, flight and aviation experiences

This year's static aircraft lineup spans generations of aviation and includes the B-25 Mitchell bomber "Champaign Gal," a P-51 Mustang, TBM Avenger, Canadian Harvard aircraft, Piper M700 Fury, Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter, CH-47 Chinook helicopter and many others. All aircraft appearances are subject to change based on weather, maintenance and operational considerations.

Visitors can take to the skies with airplane rides in Kent State aircraft from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flights are $80 per person, $110 for 2 passengers or $135 for 3 people. Children 5 and under fly free when accompanied by an adult. Rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis, cannot be purchased in advance and are weather dependent.

Flight simulator experiences are available for $20 per 15-minute session, and hourly tours of Kent State's FedEx Aeronautics Academic Center will give visitors a closer look at the facilities where Kent State aeronautics students learn and train.

Liberty Aviation Museum will showcase its 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT, one of the world's first mass-produced airliners, and offer paid passenger flights during the event. Tickets are $100 for adults and $75 for passengers 18 and under, with children under 2 flying free on an adult's lap. The co-pilot seat is available for $200 regardless of age.

Drones, robotics and engineering

Live drone demonstrations will give visitors a look at professional uncrewed aircraft operations, and an indoor drone tent will allow attendees to try piloting smaller drones. Visitors can also experience drone soccer thanks to the Braxton Miller Foundation and Cleveland's Benjamin O. Davis Jr. High School drone soccer team.

The Braxton Miller Foundation is an Ohio nonprofit that creates opportunities for young people through STEM education, sports and mentoring. The foundation uses programs such as drone soccer to introduce students to future education and career pathways in aviation, engineering, advanced manufacturing and other technology-driven fields.

Kent State's Mobile Command and Control Center will also be on display, offering a look inside the technologies supporting beyond-visual-line-of-sight drone operations, including cellular command and control, intelligent flight logic and collision-avoidance systems.

Engineering demonstrations and interactive exhibits will extend throughout the expo. Visitors can meet Yimo, the college's robot dog; interact with FANUC industrial robots; experience virtual reality; watch 3D printing in action; and explore Kent State's Zero Emissions Vehicle, a student-developed vehicle powered by fuel cell, solar and battery technologies.

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