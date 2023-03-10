Ky'Air Thomas' death ruled as undetermined

The death of Ky'air Thomas, a 6-month-old child who was kidnapped near Columbus in December and later found safe but died the following month, has been ruled as undetermined.

According to the Franklin County Coroner's Office, the child died from Sudden Unexplained Infant Death (SUID), and there is no evidence of abuse, neglect or foul play.

The baby was placed face down on an adult bed with excess bedding and pillows unsupervised, according to an investigation from the Columbus Police Department Detectives.

Ky’Air, twin brother of Kason, gained national attention when they were kidnapped from a Columbus Donato’s on Dec. 19, 2022.

Ky’Air was found safe at the Dayton airport after the search began and his brother was found safe days later.

