Lake County officials say Eastlake water safe to drink after discoloration reported

If you live in Eastlake, you may be wondering why your water looks yellow today. But do not worry, officials say it's safe to drink.

The Lake County Department of Utilities said water discoloration reported by multiple residents on Wednesday is likely due to a water main break.

The break occurred on Wednesday around 6 a.m. and was repaired quickly, the department said. Water was restored to residents around 11 a.m., likely causing the yellow water.

Despite the discoloration, the department said the water is safe to consume.

"The Lake County Department of Utilities is always committed to providing an exceptional product; but more so, to protecting and safeguarding human health and public safety," the department said in a statement. "If ever there were an event that would adversely risk our customers, our department would promptly notify anyone affected."

There was a similar situation in Cleveland's western suburbs earlier this month, where some residents' water turned yellow due to high oxygen levels in the lake, causing excess minerals to dissolve in the water as it entered the Crown Treatment Plant in Westlake.

