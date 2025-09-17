Lake Erie College student working to 3-D print prosthetic leg for injured goat

A Lake Erie College student is showing how technology can save an animal's life.

Junior Abby Butcher is a full-time student, but she also runs an animal rescue in Madison called Homestead Farms Rescue; she recently rescued a goat named Zelda, who was severely injured and needed an amputation.

While Zelda survived her injury and amputation, Butcher wanted to ensure she got the best quality of life.

That's when Butcher decided to 3-D print a custom prosthetic for Zelda at her own college.

"We wanted a way for her to be able to bear weight on that leg, to hopefully slow the process of her getting arthritis in the future, and I did a lot of research on it," Butcher said. "There's a lot of different kinds of prosthetics, but I kept seeing that 3-D printing was kind of the new age prosthetic when we're talking about animals."

Lake Erie College is still working on the planning and design phase for the prosthetic, and students hope to have a final fitting this fall.