Lakewood Police releases 911 call from Christmas Eve stabbing, Amber Alert

Lakewood Police released the 911 calls regarding the Christmas Eve stabbing and Amber Alert.

The call came from someone who witnessed the fight between 29-year-old Ariel Walters and her 30-year-old husband, Quantez Walters, police said.

"I was walking through Cove Park to get home, and there was a woman that walked up to a man and started really hitting on him, fighting him, probably having a couple dispute, but she's swinging on him like crazy, fighting on him. He's trying to tell him 'leave me alone,'" the caller said.

Police said when they arrived at the park, they found Quantez had been stabbed, and Ariel had taken off with their 1-year-old daughter.

The two have still not been found, but News 5's Bryn Caswell heard from her on the phone after Ariel's mother declined to do an interview.

While on the phone, Ariel said that the child is safe and does not understand why police are worried.

Ariel is charged with attempted aggravated murder, and Quantez is still recovering in the hospital.