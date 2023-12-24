Lakewood Police issues Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old girl

The Lakewood Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl.

Choice Walters has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on Clifton Boulevard on Sunday around 2 a.m.

Police said Choice's mother, 29-year-old Ariel Walters, stabbed the father and left with Choice.

Ariel is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she does not have a vehicle and typically takes an Uber.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lakewood Police at 216-521-6773.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.