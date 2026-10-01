League of Women Voters hits Kent State to register student voters ahead of Oct. 5 deadline

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Time is running out to register to vote in Ohio. The deadline is Oct. 5, and the League of Women Voters is working to get college students election-ready before the November election.

On Thursday, the organization made a stop at Kent State University's Twinsburg Academic Center as part of its statewide tour.

"Our democracy is stronger the more participation we have," said Trevor Martin of the League of Women Voters. "The League of Women Voters has been around for more than 100 years — a nonpartisan, grassroots organization. We don't advocate at all for any candidates or political parties."

This election, voters will decide the next governor, along with a host of other races and local issues — including tax issues and school levies — that can have a direct impact on residents and their families.

For students like Aaron Kinaitis, the stakes feel personal.

"Just the general cost of living — that's a very key thing to keep an eye on," Kinaitis said. "Gas prices especially right now."

The League of Women Voters is taking its "Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Power" tour on the road, using an Airstream trailer to reach younger voters where they are.

"The big thing is we're just trying to engage as many students as possible — answer any questions that they have about the election, any questions they have about voter registration, voter ID requirements, vote by mail — making sure that they eliminate any barriers that they have to get to the polls on Nov. 3," Martin said.

This year, the tour has expanded to 40 Ohio colleges and universities, doubling the number of stops from years past.

"We've got one more after this — we'll be at The Ohio State University wrapping things up there," Martin said. "It's been a great tour so far. We've registered hundreds of students throughout the state."

Ohio's voter registration deadline is Oct. 5.

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