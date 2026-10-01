Lorain approves golf carts on city streets in a close 6-5 council vote

LORAIN, Ohio. — Lorain City Council approved the use of golf carts on city streets in a narrow 6-5 vote last week.

The new ordinance permits golf carts on streets with a speed limit of 25 miles per hour or lower. Carts must meet standard vehicle safety requirements, including seat belts and license plates, and must pass an inspection by the Lorain Police Department. The ordinance takes effect Oct. 21.

Council members who voted on the measure cited accessibility and safety concerns as the basis for their votes.

Councilwoman Eileen Torres of Ward 4 voted in favor of the ordinance. Torres believes golf carts are a cost-effective transportation option for senior citizens, particularly as gas prices remain high.

"I think it will make it easier for some of them to get around," she said. "It will certainly make it more affordable when everyone is looking for ways to cut back, and, as we know, many people have to cut back in drastic ways that are detrimental to their personal safety and health."

At-large Councilwoman Mary Springowski voted against the ordinance. Springowski said road space in Lorain has already been narrowed by the addition of bike lanes, meaning golf carts would slow vehicle traffic along main roads. She also said enforcing golf cart regulations would add to the workload of Lorain police officers and that the ordinance does not outline how those safety concerns will be addressed.

"What we've done is we've turned our highways, our main streets, and everything into an entertainment arena for people to go joyriding," she said. "We're not a resort town. If you want to do that, go to Cedar Point. Go ride it at Cedar Point, but don't do it on our city streets when we already have enough problems with traffic."

Lorain is the latest city in the area to approve golf carts on public roads. Nearby Avon Lake, Sheffield Lake and North Ridgeville have passed similar ordinances.