Lorain County man faces new charges in sexual exploitation case

An Elyria man is facing new charges in connection with the death of a teenager, who officials say was last seen alive by him.

Jacob Rosado, 24, was charged with involuntary manslaughter Friday, according to Elyria Municipal Court records.

Rosado was arrested in August after a teen he was allegedly drinking alcohol with, 16-year-old Vincent Pabon, drowned in the Black River.

The man already faced charges of tampering and supplying alcohol to a minor, and others related to child pornography.

