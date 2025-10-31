Lorain County man faces new charges in sexual exploitation case

An Elyria man is facing new charges in connection with the death of a teenager, who officials say was last seen alive by him.

Jacob Rosado, 24, was charged with involuntary manslaughter Friday, according to Elyria Municipal Court records.

Rosado was arrested in August after a teen he was allegedly drinking alcohol with, 16-year-old Vincent Pabon, drowned in the Black River.

Body of missing Elyria teen, Vincent Pabon, found in the Black River after 3-day search

RELATED: Body of missing teen, Vincent Pabon, found in the Black River in Elyria after 3-day search

The man already faced charges of tampering and supplying alcohol to a minor, and others related to child pornography.

Man last seen with Lorain County teen now charged in sexual exploitation case

RELATED: Man last seen with Lorain County teen now charged in sexual exploitation case